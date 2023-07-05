Stolen Velociraptor Statue Recovered by Police in South Dakota

A stolen velociraptor statue has been successfully tracked down by the police outside an arts and science center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The incident occurred when a security officer noticed three individuals carrying the statue away from the Washington Pavilion and immediately contacted the authorities shortly after midnight. Surveillance footage proved instrumental in locating the statue, leading officers to an apartment in close proximity, as reported by The Argus Leader.

Sgt. Aaron Benson of the Sioux Falls police stated, “When opening the door, detectives could clearly see the velociraptor was sitting right inside.” All three suspects, comprising an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old, and a juvenile, were apprehended on charges of grand theft.

Fortunately, the stolen statue remained undamaged, according to Madelyn Grogan, the Pavilion’s director of education, programming, and exhibits. The statue formed part of the “Dinosaurs in the Wild” exhibition at the Washington Pavilion’s science center. Details regarding the statue’s size and weight were not disclosed, but scientists estimate that velociraptors reached approximately 6 feet (1.8 meters) in length and weighed around 100 pounds (45 kilograms) during their existence millions of years ago

Grogan mentioned that officials are currently reviewing security measures to enhance the protection of the dinosaur statue. The stolen velociraptor was one of two featured outside the Pavilion, with one positioned on the building’s rooftop overlooking the city and the other situated directly below.

The successful recovery of the stolen statue brings relief to the Washington Pavilion and ensures the continued enjoyment of the “Dinosaurs in the Wild” exhibit for visitors.