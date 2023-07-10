Strange thing happened: Man bites a police dog

A man bit a police dog and attacked two troopers while being apprehended.

He was accused by the police of several offenses, including DUI and felony evading arrest.

He was also accused of assaulting troopers.

Advertisement

The Delaware State Police remanded Jamal Wing, a 47-year-old Wilmington, Delaware citizen, in the early hours of July 8 after he bit a police dog and attacked two troopers while being apprehended.

He was accused by the police of several offenses, including DUI and felony evading arrest. He was also accused of assaulting troopers.

According to a statement issued by the police department, a patrolling trooper saw a black 2021 Toyota Camry traveling faster than the posted speed limit on the northbound Philadelphia Pike close to Rolling Road at around 1:41 in the morning.

The trooper then started a traffic stop as a result.

The car came to a stop in a nearby parking lot as a result. Wing, who was driving the vehicle, disobeyed the orders and got out of it without being told to. In addition to this, he defied instructions to go back to his car.

Even when troopers and a DSP K9 team tried to arrest Wing, he resisted. During his arrest, he bit Mako, the DSP K9, several times.

Advertisement

Wing first resisted being brought into custody, but eventually gave in. He was impaired, and the cops were able to tell that he was intoxicated.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported Wing to a nearby hospital as a result of injuries he incurred while attempting to elude capture.

Wing, however, persisted in his resistance and attacked a trooper there as well, injuring the officer and inflicting property damage to the Delaware State Police. Mako, two soldiers, and their injuries were assessed at a nearby hospital.

The police accused Wing of several offenses, including two counts of second-degree assault on a police officer and first-degree assault on a law enforcement animal.

The Howard R. Young Correctional Institution took possession of him after he was brought before Justice of the Peace Court 11 for arraignment.

For his release, a cash bond of $34,200 (around 28 lakhs INR) was set.

Advertisement

The event involving a man biting the dog and attacking cops infuriated people, and Delaware State cops also posted the news on their Facebook page.

“This person needs to remain in jail for harming DE State Troopers and K9 officers!” posted an individual. Another added, “This guy went off the rail. Hope all arresting officers are doing okay.” “How about making him pay medical expenses for the troopers and the K9? Sell his car if they have to,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Hope Troopers and K9 Mako’s injuries weren’t serious.”

Also Read Think critically to locate the missing number in this puzzle Over 27,000 people have viewed a brainteaser on Twitter and shared their...