Stray Dog in Lebanon Saves Abandoned Baby’s Life

In a heartwarming tale of bravery and compassion, a stray dog in Lebanon has earned the title of a hero after saving the life of an abandoned baby. The little girl was tragically left outside a government building, concealed within a garbage bag. However, fate intervened when the heroic pooch came to her rescue.

Carrying the garbage bag gently in its mouth, the stray dog caught the attention of a passerby who heard faint cries coming from inside the packet. Acting swiftly, the concerned individual opened the bag to find the helpless infant, and without hesitation, rushed her to Islamic Hospital for immediate medical attention.

The baby, who remained unidentified, was treated for bruises on her face and body, according to National reports. The incident sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many expressing outrage at the heartless act of abandoning the innocent child.

One Twitter user, Farid, shared an image of the rescued baby along with a heartfelt caption, hoping that the child would find a loving family through adoption. The post garnered numerous responses, with users expressing their wishes for the baby’s safety and showering praise on the courageous dog.

While the identity of the dog remains unknown, its act of kindness has touched the hearts of many, reminding us of the remarkable bond that can exist between animals and humans.

“Criminals are devoid of feeling and humanity. I wish I could adopt her,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sooooo sad. But, I’m glad the baby is safe,” joined another. “If it weren’t for the dog, the little girl would have died because she was in a bag of rubbish, and no one would have noticed her,” added a third.

