Student’s Excited Cry: ‘Mummy, Main Pass Ho Gaya!’

Graduation day holds immense significance for individuals, marked by reflections on dedication and gratitude towards those who supported their educational journey. While it is a day typically filled with heartfelt emotions, sometimes humorous moments make it even more memorable. A video currently going viral on Instagram perfectly exemplifies this, leaving viewers in fits of laughter.

Instagram user Gill Saab shared the video with the caption “Shukrana.” The clip captures Gill walking up to the stage to receive his degree. As he holds his degree in his hands, he unexpectedly screams at the top of his voice, “Mummy main pass ho gaya” (Mummy, I have graduated).

The video has skyrocketed in popularity. Garnering over 26.2 million views and more than 4 million likes, it has become a viral sensation. The comical moment has sparked an influx of comments, with many users expressing their amusement through laughing emoticons.

Take a look at the video:

This hilarious graduation video serves as a reminder that even during significant milestones, moments of levity can create lasting memories. It resonates with countless individuals who appreciate the blend of heartfelt emotions and unexpected laughter that make life’s special occasions all the more enjoyable.

Check out the responses below:

“Imagine if no one reacted,” posted an individual. Another added, “People are laughing but this is true happiness.” “Just a normal pass out ceremony in Canada,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “For Indians the word MUMMY is everything.” An Instagram user tagged their friend and wrote, “Try this when your medical counselling is complete.” Several people extended their congratulations to Gill Saab for successfully graduating.

