Study Finds: Killer Whales Mom Mediate to Protect Calves

Female killer whales, known for their protective nature, not only share food but also shield their young from attacks by other orcas, according to researchers from the University of Exeter. The study observed a group of orcas off the Pacific Northwest coast, living in matriarchal social units of a mother, her offspring, and her daughters’ offspring.

Male orcas may breed with whales from other pods, but both male and female orcas stay in their birth units for life. As orcas have no natural predators, the main protection offered by mothers is against fellow orcas.

The research analyzed photographic evidence of injuries on each whale, revealing that males with living, non-reproducing mothers had fewer tooth marks than their motherless peers or those whose mothers were still reproducing.

Researchers believe that orca mothers act as mediators to resolve potential conflicts, and further studies are planned to explore this theory. The study highlights the strong bond between orca moms and their offspring, demonstrating the lengths these matriarchal creatures will go to support and safeguard their children. The findings were published in the journal Current Biology.

