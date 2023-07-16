Six-year-old Isabella Collier found a clever way to outsmart her punishment of writing lines after getting in trouble at school. Instructed to write ‘I will make better choices multiple times, Isabella decided to take a shortcut. After penning the sentence properly four times, she drew vertical lines down the page and added necessary dashes, shapes, and extra letters to complete the task. The word ‘choices’ appeared as ‘choices,’ showcasing her ingenuity.

Impressed by her daughter’s creative approach, Isabella’s mother, Victoria Collier, admired her efficiency. A friend of Ms Collier posted a picture of Isabella’s work on Reddit and Imgur, where it garnered over 1.7 million views.

Ms Collier described Isabella as a “free spirit” with an inquisitive nature, ensuring their home is never dull. Isabella’s ability to think outside the box and make the best choices even in challenging situations left an impression on those who saw her work. With her ingenuity, it’s clear that this six-year-old is destined for great things.

