Surprising Wealth: Beggar’s Net Worth Reaches $1 Million

Bharat Jain, an Indian man who spends his days begging for pocket change on the streets of Mumbai, has earned the title of the ‘world’s richest beggar.’ While many toils for meagre earnings, Jain reportedly makes between 2,000 and 2,500 rupees daily, accumulating a net worth of around $1 million.

For years, Jain has been begging at busy Mumbai locations, amassing considerable wealth. His assets include a 2-bedroom flat in Mumbai worth 1.2 crores and two rented shops in Thane, bringing in 30,000 rupees per month.

Despite his fortune, Jain’s lack of formal education led him to resort to begging as a means of earning a living. His children, however, have received an education and are gainfully employed.

While his family advises him to stop begging as they can comfortably support themselves, Jain continues to hit the streets almost every day. His extraordinary earnings have drawn media attention since 2015, making him a noteworthy figure in India.

