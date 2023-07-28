Advertisement
SUV Conquers Near-Vertical Incline, Video Goes Viral

Articles
SUV Conquers Near-Vertical Incline, Video Goes Viral

  • An SUV was filmed ascending a steep incline in a mountainous region.
  • The video has been viewed nearly 5,000 times and has received hundreds of comments.
  • The video has sparked a debate about the risks of driving on steep inclines.
An intriguing video was shared on Reddit, showcasing a car bravely ascending a steep incline.

The footage is not only captivating but also capable of sending shivers down your spine. Drivers navigating rough terrains often contribute to such captivating content.

The video titled “SUV Conquers a challenging incline” features an SUV in a mountainous region.

As the clip unfolds, the car gradually begins its ascent on the steep slope.

There’s a tense moment where it appears the vehicle might roll back, but the skilled driver deftly maneuvers the SUV and triumphantly reaches the top of the incline.

Take a look at this vehicle of a car climbing up a steep incline:

SUV goes up steep incline.

by u/IanAgate in nextfuckinglevel

Approximately 21 hours ago, the video was posted, and since then, it has garnered nearly 4,600 upvotes, with the count steadily rising.

Moreover, numerous people have left comments after sharing the video, expressing their thoughts and reactions to the content. The post’s popularity continues to grow as more users engage with it.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this video of an SUV going up a steep incline:

“That’s not a steep incline, my friend. That is a wall,” wrote a Reddit user. “Not worth the risk lol I’ll be glad to watch but never would try something like that,” added another. “I was pretty sure that the rear bumper wasn’t going to make that first drop,” posted a third. A few argued that it is a path that has been used by many drivers and that is the reason the SUV could cross it. Just like this individual who commented, “SUV drives up a well-established path”.

What are your thoughts on the video? Did you feel your heart thumping faster while the SUV was climbing the steep incline? Have you ever traveled on such a road?
