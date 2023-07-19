Symbol of Sacrifice: Russian Statue Honors Laboratory Rats

In Novosibirsk, Siberia, a heartwarming sculpture pays tribute to the significant role rat have played in scientific research. The bronze statue depicts an older mouse wearing spectacles, diligently knitting a complex double strand of DNA—a symbol of the remarkable contributions of these little creatures to the field of scientific investigation.

The Monument to the Laboratory Mouse was inaugurated in front of the Institute of Cytology and Genetics at the Russian Academy of Sciences in 2013, celebrating the institute’s 55th birthday. Renowned sculptor Andrei Kharkevich beautifully captured the spirit of a mouse engrossed in its scientific endeavours, mixing the images of a laboratory mouse and a scientist working towards the same goal.

The intricate connection between the rigorous investigations conducted by these tiny animals and the invaluable knowledge they provide is masterfully portrayed in the sculpture. The mouse, adorned in a cloak and perched with spectacles, skillfully stitches a DNA helix, symbolizing the revolutionary discoveries made possible through scientific study.

Standing 2.5 meters (98 inches) tall, including the granite pedestal, the sculpture is a heartwarming tribute to the invaluable contributions of mice in the world of science.

