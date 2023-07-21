Takeshi’s Castle is Back! Twitter is Losing Its Mind

Viral Video: Man Dives into Icy Water to Rescue Friend’s Phone
Amazon Prime Video has delighted fans by announcing the revival of the beloved show Takeshi’s Castle.
The news has sparked immense excitement among viewers, many of whom fondly remember the series.
The show’s entertaining challenges, contestant banter, and iconic commentary made it an unforgettable part of their lives.
Despite its long absence from screens, the wait is finally over, as Takeshi’s Castle is making a grand comeback!
The Twitter handle of Amazon UK shared the news on the microblogging platform. In the tweet, they wrote, “All-new Takeshi’s Castle is returning to @primevideouk, narrated by Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis! Tune in on August 30th for laughs, falls, and one epic TV nostalgia trip.”
🚨 News just in 🚨
All-new Takeshi’s Castle is returning to @primevideouk, narrated by Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis! 📺 Tune in August 30th for laughs, falls and one epic TV nostalgia trip 🙌 #TakeshisCastle pic.twitter.com/vPezlRPiV3
— Amazon.co.uk (@AmazonUK) July 20, 2023
The announcement of Takeshi’s Castle’s return has caused a frenzy among fans, who find it hard to contain their excitement. They have taken to Twitter to express their anticipation and eagerness to watch the show again.
Check out some of the reactions to Takeshi’s Castle making a comeback:
A Twitter user called it ‘happy nostalgia’:
They’re rebooting takeshi’s castle(MXC) and I don’t know how to feel about it, happy nostalgia??
— Julian A. Puente (@Jay_Loco_dos) July 20, 2023
After the news broke that Takeshi’s Castle is making a comeback, a few fans expressed disappointment upon discovering that Craig Charles, the well-known UK commentator of the show, will not be part of the new series.
Takeshi’s Castle is back!…without Craig Charles. https://t.co/nNaRSCZbjY pic.twitter.com/uxmhUXmyaUAdvertisement
— Aaron McIntosh (@AaronMRRFC95) July 20, 2023
You can reboot Takeshi’s Castle as many times as you want, but if Craig Charles ain’t commentating, I ain’t watching.
— Jon Harvey (@jondharvey) July 20, 2023
Here’s how some others reacted to the news:
Takeshi’s castle is coming back Omg where do I apply
— Bethan Kate Jones 🦄 (@bethankatejones) July 20, 2023
Just read that Takeshi’s castle is making a return – it better not be tame!
— RossGilrane (@RossGilrane) July 20, 2023
Amazon Prime Video’s recent announcement on July 20 has created buzz for a fresh version of Takeshi’s Castle set to debut this summer.
The UK edition will feature voiceovers from two British comedians, Romesh Ranganathan, and Tom Davis, and will be aptly titled “Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle,” as reported by RadioTimes.com.
Fans in the UK and Ireland can catch the premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 30, 2023. The new series is set to run for eight episodes.
Fans are eagerly anticipating this revival. It’s always exciting to see how classic shows are reinvented, and with Romesh and Tom providing commentary, it’s likely to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved show!
