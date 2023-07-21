Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Takeshi’s Castle is Back! Twitter is Losing Its Mind

Takeshi’s Castle is Back! Twitter is Losing Its Mind

Articles
Advertisement
Takeshi’s Castle is Back! Twitter is Losing Its Mind

Takeshi’s Castle is Back! Twitter is Losing Its Mind

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Takeshi’s Castle is making a comeback on Amazon Prime Video.
  • The new series will be narrated by Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis.
  • The show will premiere on August 30, 2023, in the UK and Ireland.
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video has delighted fans by announcing the revival of the beloved show Takeshi’s Castle.

The news has sparked immense excitement among viewers, many of whom fondly remember the series.

The show’s entertaining challenges, contestant banter, and iconic commentary made it an unforgettable part of their lives.

Despite its long absence from screens, the wait is finally over, as Takeshi’s Castle is making a grand comeback!

Advertisement

The Twitter handle of Amazon UK shared the news on the microblogging platform. In the tweet, they wrote, “All-new Takeshi’s Castle is returning to @primevideouk, narrated by Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis! Tune in on August 30th for laughs, falls, and one epic TV nostalgia trip.”

Advertisement

The announcement of Takeshi’s Castle’s return has caused a frenzy among fans, who find it hard to contain their excitement. They have taken to Twitter to express their anticipation and eagerness to watch the show again.

Advertisement

Check out some of the reactions to Takeshi’s Castle making a comeback:

A Twitter user called it ‘happy nostalgia’:

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the news broke that Takeshi’s Castle is making a comeback, a few fans expressed disappointment upon discovering that Craig Charles, the well-known UK commentator of the show, will not be part of the new series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here’s how some others reacted to the news:

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video’s recent announcement on July 20 has created buzz for a fresh version of Takeshi’s Castle set to debut this summer.

The UK edition will feature voiceovers from two British comedians, Romesh Ranganathan, and Tom Davis, and will be aptly titled “Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi’s Castle,” as reported by RadioTimes.com.

Fans in the UK and Ireland can catch the premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 30, 2023. The new series is set to run for eight episodes.

Advertisement

Fans are eagerly anticipating this revival. It’s always exciting to see how classic shows are reinvented, and with Romesh and Tom providing commentary, it’s likely to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved show!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

Also Read

Viral Video: Man Dives into Icy Water to Rescue Friend’s Phone
Viral Video: Man Dives into Icy Water to Rescue Friend’s Phone

A heartwarming video shared on Reddit showcases the lengths people would go...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story