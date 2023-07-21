Takeshi’s Castle is Back! Twitter is Losing Its Mind

Takeshi’s Castle is making a comeback on Amazon Prime Video.

The new series will be narrated by Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis.

The show will premiere on August 30, 2023, in the UK and Ireland.

Amazon Prime Video has delighted fans by announcing the revival of the beloved show Takeshi’s Castle.

The news has sparked immense excitement among viewers, many of whom fondly remember the series.

The show’s entertaining challenges, contestant banter, and iconic commentary made it an unforgettable part of their lives.

Despite its long absence from screens, the wait is finally over, as Takeshi’s Castle is making a grand comeback!