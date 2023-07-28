Tender Elephant Calf Rescue Captures Hearts Worldwide

Elephant trapped in a ditch, rescued by staff using an excavator.

After being freed, the elephant pauses and looks back, expressing gratitude.

Rescuers bid farewell to the elephant as it returns to the jungle.

Advertisement

It’s always nice to watch animal rescue videos. One such video, which was published on Twitter, made people laugh. A few people are seen in the video saving an elephant calf. What makes the footage even more incredible to watch is the child’s reaction after being rescued. The film will almost certainly leave you with a wonderful sensation in your heart.

Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, shared the video on Twitter. “Staff of Champua Range in Keonjhar district rescued this sub adult elephant from an open well. Expressing gratitude at the end,” he remarked as he released the video.

The video begins with an elephant calf trapped in a ditch. Soon after, the rescuers utilise an excavator to assist the animal in escaping. The elephant starts travelling towards the jungle as soon as it gets out. However, he comes to a halt and looks back, as if to say, “Thank you.” The video concludes with the rescuers bidding farewell to the elephant.

Did the video bring a smile to your face? Did you watch the video more than once? Several netizens flocked to the video’s comments section to convey their heartfelt emotions.

Also Read Threadspy’s Brain Teaser Challenge: Can You Solve the Sunglasses Puzzle? Lebanon’s pristine north coast is witnessing opposition to a seafront development as...