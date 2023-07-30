Terrified Riders Hang Vertically After UK Rollercoaster Malfunctions

Advertisement The rollercoaster at Adventure Island theme park in Essex breaks down.

Eight thrill-seekers are suspended vertically at a 90-degree angle, facing the sky.

All passengers safely evacuated within 40 minutes.

On a Friday afternoon, a rollercoaster at Adventure Island theme park in Essex, England experienced a breakdown, leaving eight thrill-seekers suspended vertically at a 90-degree angle, facing the sky.

The 72-foot-high ride, renowned for its loops, twists, and high speeds, came to a halt, stranding its passengers, including an 8-year-old girl, near the top.

Thankfully, the theme park’s well-prepared team acted promptly, initiating a rescue operation following the certified ride evacuation plan, which had been developed in collaboration with the Health and Safety Executives and Essex Fire and Rescue. Within just 40 minutes, all passengers were successfully evacuated and safely returned to the ground.

Adventure Island’s managing director, Marc Miller, reassured the public that their highly trained staff handled the situation professionally, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

Despite the unexpected incident, Adventure Island remains dedicated to providing thrilling yet secure experiences on their “biggest and best” rollercoaster.