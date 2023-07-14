Thai Temple-Inspired Ice Cream Delights Tourists

Visitors to Thailand’s renowned Temple of Dawn, also known as Wat Arun, have found a delicious way to beat the scorching heat. They are cooling down by indulging in an intricately designed ice cream shaped like the temple’s ornate tiles.

The ice cream, created by Pop Icon, features flavours such as butterfly pea coconut milk and Thai milk tea, perfectly capturing the essence of the temple’s blue ceramic plates and flower patterns.

Sirinya Hanpachearnchoak, the owner of Pop Icon, wanted to showcase Thailand’s rich cultural heritage from a fresh perspective. By incorporating the temple’s identity into the ice cream, she hoped to encourage people to appreciate the intricate details of the pagoda.

The ‘Flower of Dawn’ ice cream has become popular among both Thai residents and foreign visitors seeking relief from the sweltering Bangkok heat. Not only does it offer a refreshing taste, but it also provides a moment of respite.

Priced at 89 baht ($2.56) each, the ice cream is exclusively sold at the temple. The proceeds from the sales contribute to the temple’s Buddhism education and medical expenses, making it a delicious treat for a good cause.

