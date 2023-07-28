The Bank Tavern: The Restaurant With a 4-Year Waiting List

Advertisement The Bank Tavern in Bristol, UK, has a 4-year waiting list for Sunday lunch.

The Bank Tavern has a rich history dating back to the 1800s.

The Bank Tavern, located in central Bristol, United Kingdom, has achieved an astonishing feat by earning the title of the hardest restaurant in the world to get a table at.

Surpassing all global competitors, this small establishment has a remarkable reservation waitlist of four years for those hoping to book a table for their renowned Sunday lunch.

If you’re curious about their delectable menu, The Bank Tavern offers a variety of popular dishes, including a 30-day aged rare topside of beef, honey, and rosemary roasted leg of lamb, slow-cooked pork belly, and a vegetable lentil loaf.

For starters, diners can indulge in options like maple sriracha glazed pork belly with apple coleslaw, Greek squid balls, and masoor dahl pakoras.

The award-winning roast dinners, famous for their exceptional gravy and Yorkshire pudding, make the long wait worthwhile according to those who have experienced them.

The dessert menu includes tempting treats like strawberry and white chocolate pavlova, limoncello tart, and raspberry yogurt panna cotta.

To experience this culinary delight, customers must be prepared to pay £26.95 (Rs 2,835.60) for a three-course meal or £21.95 (Rs 2,309.51) for two.

Bookings for Sunday dinners are currently closed “for the foreseeable future” on the eatery’s website. Instead, customers are encouraged to try their luck as walk-ins during less popular mid-week dining sessions.

A recent five-star review on TripAdvisor praised the small plates as “taco heaven,” particularly enjoying the delicious pulled pork and beef and feta tacos.

This independent free house, with a rich history dating back to the 1800s, proudly claims to have survived numerous challenges, including riots, two world wars, Bristol City Council town planners, and Thatcher.

In 2019, The Bank Tavern’s exceptional homemade gravy and mammoth Yorkshire puddings earned them the prestigious title of the best Sunday dinner in Britain at the Observer Food Monthly Awards.