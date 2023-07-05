The ‘Curse of 35’ in China: Impact on Life

In China, reaching the age of 35 can be a daunting milestone for many workers due to the prevalent “Curse of 35.” This phenomenon refers to the belief that employees over the age of 35 lose their appeal and face significant challenges in their careers, marriages, and starting families. Age discrimination in the job market plays a major role in perpetuating this curse, with companies preferring to hire younger, less experienced and cheaper workers.

The prevalence of the Curse of 35 has sparked fear and concern among Chinese white-collar workers, leading to numerous posts on social media platforms discussing this widespread belief. The trend is particularly evident in the tech sector, where the demanding “996” work culture thrives, and individuals over the age of 35 are deemed unfit to handle the workload.

The consequences of this phenomenon are significant, as major Chinese internet companies and real estate developers have reduced hiring and downsized their workforces. Economist Wang Mingyuan warns that by 2028, around 50 million people between the ages of 16 and 40 could face unemployment, potentially leading to severe crises.

The Curse of 35 has also had an impact on marriage rates, with a decline in the number of marriage registrations reported in China. Many individuals have put major life decisions on hold due to financial constraints and uncertainty surrounding their employment prospects.

Overall, the Curse of 35 highlights the challenges faced by mid-30s workers in China, where age discrimination and the preference for younger employees persist in the job market, affecting various aspects of their lives.

