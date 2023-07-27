The Mind-Bending Shoe That’s Tricking People’s Eyes

Taxi Driver’s Heroic Act Saves Man from Mugging in Italy
Taxi driver saves man from muggers in Italy. The incident was caught...
An optical illusion featuring a shoe has sparked a heated debate among netizens. While some individuals perceive the colors as mint and grey, others insist it’s pink and white.
Interestingly, some see a combination of green, grey, and pink. Optical illusions are captivating phenomena that can deceive our minds, presenting something different from reality.
These illusions come in various forms, such as images that appear to be in motion despite being static or pictures that seem to alter their shape and size depending on the viewing angle.
This particular illusion of the shoe’s color has become a subject of fascination and confusion for many.
“What colors?” reads the caption written alongside the optical illusion shared on the Instagram page by the same name. The optical illusion shows an individual holding a shoe. The text written on the optical illusion reads, “Is this shoe mint and grey or pink and white?”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
In January of the previous year, an optical illusion was posted on Instagram, triggering diverse color perceptions among viewers.
Some observed the colors as mint and grey, while others were adamant that they appeared pink and white.
Interestingly, a few individuals even described witnessing a blend of green, grey, and pink hues. The varying interpretations of this optical illusion added to its intrigue and captivated the attention of many.
“Mink and grey,” posted an individual. “I’m seeing pink and white. How do you see grey and mint?” expressed another. A third added, “Pink and white.” “Take the funky light away and the sole is white. So the fabric is pink,” added a fourth. A fifth wrote, “I see green, grey, and a little pink.” “It’s only grey,” claimed a sixth. A seventh commented, “It’s so weird, it was the same with the gold/white – black/blue dress: at first the shoes seemed grey and mint to me, until I was trying to see why everyone says pink and white and now I can not unsee the pink and white and they don’t appear grey and mint to me anymore!” What are your thoughts on this optical illusion?
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.