This Optical Illusion Will Make You Question Your Perception

An optical illusion found at a 12th-century temple in India is dividing the internet.

Some people see a bull and an elephant, while others see a fish with two bodies.

The illusion has been shared thousands of times on social media.

An intriguing optical illusion found at the Airavatesvara Temple in Tamil Nadu, India, has recently caught the attention of internet users.

Carved on the temple wall, the illusion portrays two animals with conjoined heads.

The Reddit user ‘EvaRaw666’ shared a picture of this 12th-century artwork on the ‘opticalillusions’ community, prompting viewers to identify the animals depicted in the sculpture. What do you perceive as the primary animal in this fascinating optical illusion?