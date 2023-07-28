This Optical Illusion Will Make You Question Your Perception

Deepak Gupta turns car into cozy bedroom with a little jugaad
An intriguing optical illusion found at the Airavatesvara Temple in Tamil Nadu, India, has recently caught the attention of internet users.
Carved on the temple wall, the illusion portrays two animals with conjoined heads.
The Reddit user ‘EvaRaw666’ shared a picture of this 12th-century artwork on the ‘opticalillusions’ community, prompting viewers to identify the animals depicted in the sculpture. What do you perceive as the primary animal in this fascinating optical illusion?
A 12th century optical illusion from Airavatesvara Temple in Tamil Nadu, India. What animal do you see?
by u/EvaRaw666 in opticalillusions
Just a few hours ago, the captivating optical illusion surfaced on Reddit, quickly amassing a substantial number of upvotes and sparking a flurry of comments from intrigued users.
The illusion, featuring two animals with conjoined heads carved on the wall of the Airavatesvara Temple in Tamil Nadu, India, has taken the online community by storm, with many users sharing their interpretations and discussing the mesmerizing artwork.
A Redditor posted, “Elephant hugging a bull, but the elephant’s face is obscured.” “2 animal bodies with a fish head in the middle,” shared another. What animal do you see in this picture?
For those seeking another mind-bending optical illusion to challenge their perception, we have one that will certainly do the trick. Despite its age, this optical illusion continues to perplex viewers with its puzzling characteristics. The illusion centers around a shoe, and the ongoing debate revolves around its actual color. While some people perceive it as grey and mint, others firmly believe it is pink and white. Remarkably, there are even reports of some viewers seeing a combination of green, grey, and pink hues in the same shoe image. Prepare to be intrigued and bewildered by this fascinating optical illusion!
