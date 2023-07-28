Advertisement
Edition: English

This Optical Illusion Will Make You Question Your Perception

Articles
  • An optical illusion found at a 12th-century temple in India is dividing the internet.
  • Some people see a bull and an elephant, while others see a fish with two bodies.
  • The illusion has been shared thousands of times on social media.
An intriguing optical illusion found at the Airavatesvara Temple in Tamil Nadu, India, has recently caught the attention of internet users.

Carved on the temple wall, the illusion portrays two animals with conjoined heads.

The Reddit user ‘EvaRaw666’ shared a picture of this 12th-century artwork on the ‘opticalillusions’ community, prompting viewers to identify the animals depicted in the sculpture. What do you perceive as the primary animal in this fascinating optical illusion?

Take a look at the optical illusion carved out of a stone below:

A 12th century optical illusion from Airavatesvara Temple in Tamil Nadu, India. What animal do you see?
by u/EvaRaw666 in opticalillusions

Just a few hours ago, the captivating optical illusion surfaced on Reddit, quickly amassing a substantial number of upvotes and sparking a flurry of comments from intrigued users.

The illusion, featuring two animals with conjoined heads carved on the wall of the Airavatesvara Temple in Tamil Nadu, India, has taken the online community by storm, with many users sharing their interpretations and discussing the mesmerizing artwork.

Here’s how people reacted to this optical illusion in Shri Airavatesvara Temple:

A Redditor posted, “Elephant hugging a bull, but the elephant’s face is obscured.” “2 animal bodies with a fish head in the middle,” shared another. What animal do you see in this picture?

For those seeking another mind-bending optical illusion to challenge their perception, we have one that will certainly do the trick. Despite its age, this optical illusion continues to perplex viewers with its puzzling characteristics. The illusion centers around a shoe, and the ongoing debate revolves around its actual color. While some people perceive it as grey and mint, others firmly believe it is pink and white. Remarkably, there are even reports of some viewers seeing a combination of green, grey, and pink hues in the same shoe image. Prepare to be intrigued and bewildered by this fascinating optical illusion!

