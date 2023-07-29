Advertisement
Tiger Spotted Drinking from Puddle on Road in Bandipur

  • A tiger was spotted drinking water from a puddle in Bandipur National Park during the monsoons.
  • The video of the tiger drinking water went viral on Twitter, garnering over 240,000 views.
  • Netizens were amazed by the sight of the tiger drinking water in the rain.

An awe-inspiring video recently surfaced on Twitter, featuring a tiger gracefully drinking water from a puddle amidst a refreshing rainfall in its natural habitat.

Many forest reserves and national parks throughout the country frequently utilize social media to share these remarkable glimpses of wildlife.

One noteworthy example is IFS officer Ramesh Pandey, whose Twitter page is a treasure trove of incredible posts.

In his latest share, Officer Pandey posted a breathtaking video of a tiger indulging in a drink from a puddle during the monsoons at Bandipur National Park.

The footage was captured by diligent forest officials stationed there. The video opens to reveal a scenic stretch of muddy road meandering through the lush jungle.

The majestic tiger can be seen quenching its thirst from the puddles, providing a truly mesmerizing sight.

Bandipur National Park, located in Karnataka, boasts the second-highest tiger population in India. Its borders adjoin three other national parks, creating a diverse and thriving ecosystem.

Besides tigers, the park is home to various other fascinating creatures like leopards, elephants, sloth bears, chitals, and sambars.

Additionally, it offers a paradise for bird enthusiasts, with numerous avian species waiting to be spotted amidst the park’s beauty.

Take a look at this video of a tiger drinking water:

Indeed, it was an incredible sight to behold! The video undoubtedly captivated netizens, leaving them completely mesmerized. Numerous individuals expressed their awe and wonder in the comments section of the post, highlighting the sheer beauty and grace of the tiger as it drank water from the puddle amid the enchanting rainfall.

What did Twitter users say about this video of a tiger drinking water from a puddle?

“Oh wow, what a sighting,” posted a Twitter user. “Real beauty of the forest. Nice capture,” added another. “Lovely tweet sir,” joined a third. “Majestic,” wrote a fourth.

Since its posting on July 26, the video has garnered an impressive amount of attention, accumulating nearly 240,000 views and counting.

Moreover, it has received nearly 3,500 likes, showcasing immense appreciation and admiration from viewers.

As for my thoughts, I must say it is truly an extraordinary and captivating video. Witnessing a tiger gracefully drinking water from a puddle amidst the mesmerizing rainfall is a remarkable glimpse into the wonders of the wild.

Such moments remind us of the beauty and majesty of nature and the importance of preserving these precious habitats for these magnificent creatures.

