Tiger Spotted Drinking from Puddle on Road in Bandipur

The video of the tiger drinking water went viral on Twitter, garnering over 240,000 views.

Netizens were amazed by the sight of the tiger drinking water in the rain.

An awe-inspiring video recently surfaced on Twitter, featuring a tiger gracefully drinking water from a puddle amidst a refreshing rainfall in its natural habitat.

Many forest reserves and national parks throughout the country frequently utilize social media to share these remarkable glimpses of wildlife.

One noteworthy example is IFS officer Ramesh Pandey, whose Twitter page is a treasure trove of incredible posts.

In his latest share, Officer Pandey posted a breathtaking video of a tiger indulging in a drink from a puddle during the monsoons at Bandipur National Park.

The footage was captured by diligent forest officials stationed there. The video opens to reveal a scenic stretch of muddy road meandering through the lush jungle.

The majestic tiger can be seen quenching its thirst from the puddles, providing a truly mesmerizing sight.

Bandipur National Park, located in Karnataka, boasts the second-highest tiger population in India. Its borders adjoin three other national parks, creating a diverse and thriving ecosystem.

Besides tigers, the park is home to various other fascinating creatures like leopards, elephants, sloth bears, chitals, and sambars.

Additionally, it offers a paradise for bird enthusiasts, with numerous avian species waiting to be spotted amidst the park’s beauty.