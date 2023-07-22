Advertisement
Toddler’s passport photo attempt goes viral

  • The adorable toddler video goes viral.
  • Toddler tries his best to follow the photographer’s instructions
  • The video has over 18 million views
A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, featuring an adorable toddler getting his passport photo taken.

The viral clip, shared on Instagram, shows the little boy standing in front of a white backdrop, beaming with joy as he says “cheese.”

However, when the photographer asks him not to show his teeth, the toddler’s reaction is priceless.

Despite following the instructions, he remains utterly charming and cute throughout the entire process.

This delightful video has melted the hearts of viewers, leaving everyone saying “Aww.”

“Kid giving his all for passport photos,” reads the caption of the post.

Watch the viral video here:

 

After being posted online, the video received an astonishing 18.1 million views, captivating the hearts of viewers.

Netizens flooded the comments section with adoring remarks about the adorable child, expressing their delight and affection for him.

“The first photo was adorable,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Aww, so cute.”

Adorable, isn’t it?

