Toddler’s passport photo attempt goes viral

The adorable toddler video goes viral.

Toddler tries his best to follow the photographer’s instructions

The video has over 18 million views

Advertisement

A heartwarming video has taken the internet by storm, featuring an adorable toddler getting his passport photo taken.

The viral clip, shared on Instagram, shows the little boy standing in front of a white backdrop, beaming with joy as he says “cheese.”

However, when the photographer asks him not to show his teeth, the toddler’s reaction is priceless.

Despite following the instructions, he remains utterly charming and cute throughout the entire process.

This delightful video has melted the hearts of viewers, leaving everyone saying “Aww.”