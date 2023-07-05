Tourism Agency Sparks Outrage With Misleading Philippines Ad

A tourism agency in the Philippines has issued an apology after facing criticism for using footage from other countries in a promotional video advertising the Philippines as a holiday destination. The agency, DDB Philippines, acknowledged the mistake and expressed their sincere apologies to the country’s Tourism Secretary, the Department of Tourism (DOT), and the Filipino people.

The video, released as part of the agency’s Love The Philippines campaign, featured non-original stock footage, including aerial shots of sand dunes in Brazil and a man riding a buggy in the desert in the United Arab Emirates. The agency admitted that the use of foreign stock footage was an oversight and did not align with the objectives of the DOT.

The DOT released a statement standing in solidarity with the public’s outrage and emphasized their commitment to promoting the country’s natural wonders, culture, and hospitality. Blogger Sass Rogando Sasot also uncovered additional scenes in the video that were sourced from Thailand, Indonesia, and Dubai, highlighting the lack of knowledge about the Philippines among those involved.

The agency is now cooperating with the DOT’s investigation, and the department reserves the right to terminate their contract if deemed necessary. Despite the setback, the DOT remains dedicated to showcasing the Philippines as a powerhouse of natural beauty and cultural heritage, instilling a sense of love and pride among all Filipinos.

Take a look at the link below:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Christina Garcia Frasco (@christinafrasco)