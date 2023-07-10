UK’s ‘Flying Ant Day’ Arrives with Mile-Long Swarm Detected

A mile-long swarm of flying ants has been detected on the UK’s south coast, with more expected in the coming days. The Met Office picked up the insects on Friday using weather radar, while numerous sightings were reported on social media.

The phenomenon, known as “flying ant day,” occurs annually during this time of year. The winged insects are typically observed over the span of about a week. Simon Partridge, a Met Office forecaster, explained that the ants can appear similar to showers on the radar due to their abundance and the presence of rain.

While the sightings have been prominent in southern parts of the UK, the ants tend to fly less when rain is present. On wetter days, like Saturday, no swarms were detected.

Flying ants are commonly seen when males and new queens leave their nests to mate, often occurring simultaneously among many colonies. The Royal Society of Biology notes that these ants can be spotted on as many as 96% of days between June and September.

The appearance of flying ants is a natural and regular occurrence, marking an essential phase in their reproductive cycle.

Take a look at some posts below:

Happy Flying Ant Day to those who celebrate! pic.twitter.com/3v0uGcoGFP — TheOfficialAndyToal (@AndyToal) July 7, 2023

It's a flying ant day here 😊 pic.twitter.com/rbWT8Qg1Ak — Faversham Sarah (@Theos_Nan) July 8, 2023

