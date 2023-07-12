Undertaker’s Wife Posts Video of Husband Staring Down Shark

The Undertaker’s wife shared videos of him staring down a shark on the beach.

The shark swam away after The Undertaker gave it a death stare.

The post has gone viral, with over 50,000 likes on Instagram.

The Undertaker's presence still emanates the iconic intensity and power he possessed in the wrestling ring.

Recent videos depict him demonstrating his unwavering protective instinct as he shields his wife from a potential shark encounter.

With his legendary death stare, The Undertaker fearlessly keeps a watchful eye on the shark, ensuring the safety of his loved one.

The post was shared on Instagram by Michelle McCool-Calaway, American professional wrestler and wife of The Undertaker. “I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this ‘vegetation’ looked a lot like a shark. So I texted hubby @undertaker. Kinda digging that last picture. A lot,” she wrote while sharing two videos and a picture with the hashtag #myprotector. In one of the videos, McCool is heard saying, “Guess I wasn’t big enough to scare him away, but you are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool)