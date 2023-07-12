Undertaker’s Wife Posts Video of Husband Staring Down Shark

Man’s heroic rescue of dog from raging waters goes viral
The Undertaker’s presence still emanates the iconic intensity and power he possessed in the wrestling ring.
Recent videos depict him demonstrating his unwavering protective instinct as he shields his wife from a potential shark encounter.
With his legendary death stare, The Undertaker fearlessly keeps a watchful eye on the shark, ensuring the safety of his loved one.
The post was shared on Instagram by Michelle McCool-Calaway, American professional wrestler and wife of The Undertaker. “I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this ‘vegetation’ looked a lot like a shark. So I texted hubby @undertaker. Kinda digging that last picture. A lot,” she wrote while sharing two videos and a picture with the hashtag #myprotector. In one of the videos, McCool is heard saying, “Guess I wasn’t big enough to scare him away, but you are.”
The Instagram post was shared just two days ago, and it has already garnered an impressive 52,700 likes.
Furthermore, numerous individuals expressed their thoughts and opinions by engaging in the comments section of the video.
“The shark didn’t want to go one on one with The Undertaker!” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “I completely expected the last picture to be Mark holding the shark.” “Only the deadman can wear all black to the beach & scare off a shark,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “For the love of God. That’s a NURSE SHARK. A big goldfish.” “I think you forgot your husband is THE Undertaker, lol. That shark wanted no smoke,” joined a fifth. A sixth remarked, “Good God! The Undertaker just tombstoned that shark!”
An individual joked, “Even sharks are scared of the dead man lol,” while another joined, “When you’re a shark and you see @undertaker on the beach, and you decide to leave.”
