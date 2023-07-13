Unique Dessert Alert: Mountain Dew Jalebi

When one thinks of jalebis, the image of a sweet, sticky, orange-brown treat often comes to mind. However, a recent viral dessert picture on social media has turned this perception on its head. The picture showcases green-coloured jalebis, aptly dubbed ‘Mountain Dew Jalebi’, which has left people curious about this unusual twist.

Food blogger Amar Sirohi took to Instagram to share the picture, clarifying that the green colour was not achieved through the addition of food colouring or Mountain Dew. Instead, these jalebis were made using Hyacinth Beans, also known as Avarebele in Karnataka. Avarebele jalebis are a popular delicacy in Bangalore and are known for their unique flavour.

The Avarebele is so well-loved in the region that it even has its own festival called ‘Avarekai Mela’. These green jalebis not only have a distinct appearance but also offer a different taste experience compared to regular jalebis.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amar Sirohi (@foodie_incarnate)

Although the original post dates back to June 2020, it has recently resurfaced, garnering over 25,000 likes and numerous comments. The intriguing combination of a classic Indian sweet with a vibrant green hue has piqued the interest of food enthusiasts across social media platforms.

While traditional jalebis continue to hold their place in the hearts of many, these Mountain Dew-inspired green jalebis offer a unique twist to indulge in an exciting culinary experience.

Advertisement

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Wow, something new.” A second shared, “I have never this before in my life, very impressive.” A third commented, “This is so so beautiful. Totally want it. Will surely try it on my next Bengaluru visit.” “Never knew about this,” expressed a fourth.

Also Read Cheesy Burger King’s Sensation Takes Thailand by Storm Burger King has sparked a social media frenzy in Thailand with its...