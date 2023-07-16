Unveiled: World’s Largest Cruise Ship Gets Its Name

The world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, has been revealed, sparking a range of reactions from the public. Recently completed in Finland by Royal Caribbean International, the massive vessel is set to embark on its inaugural journey in January 2024.

Described as a “game changer” for vacations, the ship boasts an impressive array of amenities, including seven pools, the “largest pool at sea,” the “world’s largest waterpark at sea,” six waterslides, and nine whirlpools. With more than 20 dining options and over 15 bars and nightlife experiences, the ship offers a variety of entertainment for its guests.

The "Icon Of The Seas" sets sail in January 2024. 5610 passengers, 2350 crew members, 5 times larger and heavier than the Titanic, 19 floors with more than 40 bars, restaurants and bowling alleys. What a monstrosity! pic.twitter.com/igoQRUZ3nP Advertisement — Ray Monk (@Raymodraco) July 9, 2023

Despite the excitement, social media reactions have been divided, with some expressing horror at the ship’s colossal size. Many compared it to a “monstrosity” and referenced the sinking of the Titanic. Others joked that the ship seemed like a scene from a Pixar movie.

However, despite the mixed opinions, the Icon of the Seas has already proven popular, with Royal Caribbean International reporting its “single largest booking day” in the company’s history when reservations opened for the ship.

“As visions of hell go, that’s pretty much the most hellish,” one person tweeted in response to a photo of the new cruise ship, while another said: “I’m sorry but this is a nightmare.”

“The world’s largest monstrosity of a cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. 7,600 max capacity, 20 decks, five times larger than the Titanic. That does NOT look relaxing…at all,” someone else tweeted.

“Imagine the horror you’d feel standing on the deck, watching the army of orcas approach,” someone else wrote.

“There is an inherent hubristic element to continuing to build such monstrosities meant to sail the ocean. Anyway I wanna go on this,” person tweeted.

