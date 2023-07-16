Advertisement
Unveiled: World's Largest Cruise Ship Gets Its Name

Unveiled: World’s Largest Cruise Ship Gets Its Name

Unveiled: World’s Largest Cruise Ship Gets Its Name
The world’s largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, has been revealed, sparking a range of reactions from the public. Recently completed in Finland by Royal Caribbean International, the massive vessel is set to embark on its inaugural journey in January 2024.

Described as a “game changer” for vacations, the ship boasts an impressive array of amenities, including seven pools, the “largest pool at sea,” the “world’s largest waterpark at sea,” six waterslides, and nine whirlpools. With more than 20 dining options and over 15 bars and nightlife experiences, the ship offers a variety of entertainment for its guests.

Take a look at the post below:

Despite the excitement, social media reactions have been divided, with some expressing horror at the ship’s colossal size. Many compared it to a “monstrosity” and referenced the sinking of the Titanic. Others joked that the ship seemed like a scene from a Pixar movie.

However, despite the mixed opinions, the Icon of the Seas has already proven popular, with Royal Caribbean International reporting its “single largest booking day” in the company’s history when reservations opened for the ship.

Check out the responses below:

“As visions of hell go, that’s pretty much the most hellish,” one person tweeted in response to a photo of the new cruise ship, while another said: “I’m sorry but this is a nightmare.”

“The world’s largest monstrosity of a cruise ship, Icon of the Seas. 7,600 max capacity, 20 decks, five times larger than the Titanic. That does NOT look relaxing…at all,” someone else tweeted.

“Imagine the horror you’d feel standing on the deck, watching the army of orcas approach,” someone else wrote.

“There is an inherent hubristic element to continuing to build such monstrosities meant to sail the ocean. Anyway I wanna go on this,” person tweeted.

Cruise Ship sets sail five times the size of the Titanic
Cruise Ship sets sail five times the size of the Titanic

For the first time, the world's largest cruise ship, which is five...

