Edition: English
Edition: English

Uorfi Javed’s Kurkure washing habit leaves fans feeling ‘offended’

Uorfi Javed’s Kurkure washing habit leaves fans feeling ‘offended’

  • Uorfi Javed has gone viral for washing Kurkure before eating them.
  • In a video, she opens a packet of Kurkure and pours the contents onto a strainer.
  • Her unusual approach to enjoying chips has captured the attention.
Uorfi Javed is renowned for her unconventional fashion sense and imaginative styling, consistently capturing attention with her innovative dress creations.

From sporting a pizza bikini top to crafting garments out of tea bags or repurposing a handbag into a skirt and top combo, Uorfi’s artistic flair never fails to impress.

However, this time, Uorfi has taken the internet by storm, not for her distinctive fashion choices, but rather for her peculiar way of eating chips.

In a recent Instagram video, Uorfi shares her unique chip-eating technique. The footage showcases her opening a packet of Kurkure and pouring the contents onto a strainer.

Surprisingly, she proceeds to wash the Kurkure under running water before transferring them to a bowl for consumption.

This unusual approach to enjoying chips has captured the attention and curiosity of viewers.

In the video, she can also be heard saying, “I’ve been doing this since I was a child. I feel this is a better way to eat Kurkure.”

Within a matter of minutes after its posting, the content has already amassed an impressive viewership of over one lakh, demonstrating the rapid engagement it has received.

Additionally, the post has garnered more than 14,000 likes, indicating the level of interest and appreciation it has generated.

Furthermore, numerous individuals have taken the opportunity to express their thoughts and opinions by leaving comments on the post.

Check out what are people saying about this video here:

An individual joked, “I thought you are making some kinda outfit with the wrapper and Kurkure makes me think what’s the next creativity level. Is it the strainer, Kukkure, or wrapper?” A second added, “Okay! Now this is something new which is unacceptable.” A third posted, “Gopi bahu is that you?” “Now I’m offended,” expressed a fourth. What do you think about this video?

