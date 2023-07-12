Uorfi Javed’s Kurkure washing habit leaves fans feeling ‘offended’

Uorfi Javed has gone viral for washing Kurkure before eating them.

In a video, she opens a packet of Kurkure and pours the contents onto a strainer.

Her unusual approach to enjoying chips has captured the attention.

Uorfi Javed is renowned for her unconventional fashion sense and imaginative styling, consistently capturing attention with her innovative dress creations.

From sporting a pizza bikini top to crafting garments out of tea bags or repurposing a handbag into a skirt and top combo, Uorfi’s artistic flair never fails to impress.

However, this time, Uorfi has taken the internet by storm, not for her distinctive fashion choices, but rather for her peculiar way of eating chips.

Surprisingly, she proceeds to wash the Kurkure under running water before transferring them to a bowl for consumption.

In the video, she can also be heard saying, “I’ve been doing this since I was a child. I feel this is a better way to eat Kurkure.”