US Lucky couple finds rare pearl in clam, uses it to propose

The couple found a rare pearl in a clam while eating at a restaurant.

They turned the pearl into an engagement ring.

The ring is a unique and special symbol of their love.

Sandy Sikorski and Ken Steinkamp, a couple who frequents The Bridge Restaurant and Raw Bar in downtown Westerly, Rhode Island, had a remarkable and unexpected experience during one of their visits.

While savoring a plate of clams, they stumbled upon a true gem—a rare 9.5mm oval mercinaria pearl inside one of the clams.

This extraordinary discovery inspired them to transform the precious pearl into an engagement ring, making it a unique and special symbol of their love.

Unlike most couples who meticulously plan their engagement rings for months, their one-of-a-kind ring held a beautiful and unexpected story they will cherish forever.