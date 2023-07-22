US restaurant employees surprises elderly colleague

Mercedes-Benz Gives Dog the Wheels of a Lifetime
A heartwarming video from a US restaurant, Big E’s Sports Grill in Michigan, has captured the hearts of internet users.
In the touching clip, restaurant staff surprised their beloved colleague, Leo, on his birthday with a huge cake.
As they approached Leo’s workstation, singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song, he was visibly taken aback and moved to tears by the thoughtful gesture.
The touching moment of camaraderie and celebration among co-workers has been widely shared, amassing over 150,000 likes after being featured on the popular Instagram account, @goodnews_movement.
Viewers of the video also couldn’t help but notice Leo’s age, as he appeared to be working hard as a dishwasher despite his elderly status.
This raised awareness about the lack of state support, which often leads older individuals to take on minimum-wage jobs to make ends meet.
Despite the challenges, the video’s positive and compassionate message has resonated with people across the internet, spreading joy and kindness in the process.
Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “It’s loneliness and neglect. Add to that having to keep working at that age. A hair of appreciation and love moved him to tears. We really have to do better for the elderly in the US.”
View this post on Instagram
An Instagram user wrote, “Man dishwashers are the hardest working people! And often get forgotten in the pit! Love to see this!!”.
Another person wrote, “If I could change one thing about the US it would be for people/govt to have a heart change and truly protect our children and our elderly. This man is too old to be doing this and is likely lonely. Everyone deserves love”.
