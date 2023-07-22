US restaurant employees surprises elderly colleague

Advertisement Restaurant staff in the US surprised their elderly colleague, Leo, with a birthday cake.

The video of the surprise has gone viral on social media.

The video has been viewed over 150,000 times and has been shared widely on social media.

A heartwarming video from a US restaurant, Big E’s Sports Grill in Michigan, has captured the hearts of internet users.

In the touching clip, restaurant staff surprised their beloved colleague, Leo, on his birthday with a huge cake.

As they approached Leo’s workstation, singing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song, he was visibly taken aback and moved to tears by the thoughtful gesture.

The touching moment of camaraderie and celebration among co-workers has been widely shared, amassing over 150,000 likes after being featured on the popular Instagram account, @goodnews_movement.

Viewers of the video also couldn’t help but notice Leo’s age, as he appeared to be working hard as a dishwasher despite his elderly status.

This raised awareness about the lack of state support, which often leads older individuals to take on minimum-wage jobs to make ends meet.

Despite the challenges, the video’s positive and compassionate message has resonated with people across the internet, spreading joy and kindness in the process.