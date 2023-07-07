US Teen Missing for 8 Years Was Sexually Abused by Mother

In a startling turn of events, a 25-year-old man named Rudy Farias, who went missing in Texas back in 2015 at the age of 17, has been discovered alive. However, an activist by the name of Quanell X has made distressing allegations, asserting that Farias was never truly missing but instead trapped at home with his own mother, Janie Santana, who subjected him to years of sexual abuse.

During an impromptu press conference, Quanell X revealed details of his conversation with Farias. He explained that Farias disclosed running away in 2015 but was coerced into returning by his mother’s threats, claiming he would get into trouble with the police if he spoke up.

Quanell X went on to share Farias’ disturbing accounts, describing how his mother violated his personal boundaries by making him sleep in the same bed and assuming the role of a father figure. Emotionally moved, the activist expressed disbelief at the extent of the abuse endured by Farias, emphasizing the urgent need for him to receive professional help.

According to Quanell X, Farias was effectively held captive for nearly a decade, with his mother providing him drugs and instilling fear that authorities were actively searching for him, intending to incarcerate him for running away.

Despite the profound trauma experienced, Farias reportedly expressed hesitation about his mother facing legal consequences. As investigations into these allegations proceed, immediate support and specialized care are being sought to aid Farias in his journey toward recovery and healing.

The shocking nature of these allegations has left the community deeply disturbed, prompting a thorough examination of the situation to ensure justice and appropriate assistance for Rudy Farias.

