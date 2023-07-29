Vibrating Vests for Deaf Concertgoers

Music: Not Impossible, an initiative by Not Impossible Labs, is breaking new ground in improving inclusivity at live music performances for the deaf and hard of hearing. Audio expert Patrick Hanlon, co-founder of the project, has designed wireless vests with 24 points of vibration to translate orchestral music into a full-body experience. Audience members at a recent classical concert in Manhattan’s Lincoln Center had the opportunity to try on these vests, which engage the body and create a 3D-surround experience through vibrations.

Previous methods for the deaf and hard of hearing involved placing hands on speakers or holding balloons to feel vibrations. The haptic suits, however, offer more flexibility and dynamism, as noted by composer Jay Zimmerman, who lost his hearing due to the 9/11 attacks. The goal is to allow deaf individuals to build auditory memories through different sensations.

Lincoln Center collaborated with Music: Not Impossible, offering 75 vests during a Korean Arts Week concert. The technology is genre-agnostic, being used in concerts ranging from rock to classical. Music enthusiasts and concertgoers have praised the vests for their potential to create a truly immersive music experience. As technology continues to advance, the hope is that it will unlock a world of emotions and connections with music for all individuals, regardless of hearing ability.

