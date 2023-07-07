Video Reveals Titan Sub Spinning Out of Control on Mission

Recently released footage from a BBC documentary has unveiled a harrowing incident involving the Titan submersible, as it spun uncontrollably during a mission. The documentary, covering a 2022 expedition, captured the moment when pilot Scott Griffith lost command of the vessel, causing it to spiral out of control. The distressing scene unfolded as the submersible approached the wreckage of the Titanic.

Passengers aboard the Titan were alerted by Griffith about the malfunctioning thrusters, which resulted in the vessel’s erratic motion. Fortunately, the crew swiftly reprogrammed the controller, allowing the submersible to regain control and redirect its course towards the Titanic, successfully continuing the mission.

The documentary footage captures the crew’s anguished reactions upon hearing Griffith’s distressing announcement. The intervention of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush aboard the surface ship proved instrumental in resolving the situation. Rush suggested a simple solution—rotating the controller 90 degrees clockwise to enable forward movement.

The surfaced footage gained attention following a New Yorker report that raised concerns among OceanGate employees about the sub’s reliability and the CEO’s alleged “ego” in 2018.

Tragically, the Titan submersible made headlines again recently when it went missing on June 18, with all five individuals on board—British explorer Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman—losing their lives in a catastrophic implosion confirmed by the US Coast Guard four days later.

