Viral: Father Saves 3-Year-Old Son Locked in Car

In a heart-pounding incident in Ludhiana, a 3-year-old boy accidentally locked himself inside a car while his father was on the way to pick up his other children from preschool. Sunderdeep Singh, the father, shared the harrowing experience on Twitter, expressing how it turned into a “panic” and “brain-fade moment.”

After the boy snatched the car key and locked himself in, Mr Singh tried to reason with his son, but the situation escalated, with the theft alarm adding to the child’s fear. With limited time and assistance far away, Mr Singh rushed to a nearby puncture shop and asked the mechanic for help. Without hesitation, the mechanic used a sledgehammer to break a rear window, allowing the father to retrieve the key and rescue his son safely.

Take a look at the post below:

Tragedy averted with God’s grace 🙏 Advertisement There will always be a moment that no matter how smart you think you are, you will panic and have a brain-fade moment. So today while picking my 3 years old sons from school, one of them locked himself inside with windows fully rolled up.… pic.twitter.com/SeG9Be1kh2 — Sunderdeep – Volklub (@volklub) July 20, 2023

Puncture Mechanic left, I didn’t even a get a chance to thank him (will do it in the evening with some gift), school staff helped us to ease/calm the moment with some refreshments, dropped my sons in Principal’s car and thankfully a tragedy was averted. Advertisement I always keep rear… pic.twitter.com/D5mDx00PTX — Sunderdeep – Volklub (@volklub) July 20, 2023

Mr Singh shared important lessons from the incident, advising against handing keys to children and emphasizing the need for child seats and buckling up. He expressed gratitude to the mechanic and the school staff, acknowledging their crucial roles in averting a tragedy.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of parenting and the importance of quick thinking during emergencies.

