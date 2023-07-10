Advertisement
Viral: Leopard Cub Reunited with Mother

Articles
In a successful joint effort, Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department successfully reunited a 45-day-old male leopard cub with its mother near Chas village in the Pune district. The cub, found near an onion storage house, was safely rescued by forest department officials and given the necessary treatment by the Wildlife SOS veterinary team.

After villagers reported the presence of the leopard cub, it was promptly rescued and transferred to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre operated by Wildlife SOS. The cub, approximately 1.5 months old, received a thorough examination and was found to be dehydrated due to the monsoon weather. The veterinary team provided the necessary hydration therapy to improve its health.

Once the cub was deemed fit for release, it was returned to the location where it was found. Trap cameras were set up, capturing the heartwarming moment when the mother leopard approached the field in the dark hours. She gently picked up her cub by the scruff of its neck and retreated to a safer place.

This successful reunion is a testament to the efforts of Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department in preserving and protecting wildlife in the region.

