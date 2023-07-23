Viral Video: Adorable Dog Mimics Human

Dog lovers on social media are well aware of the endearing habit of pooches imitating their human companions. A delightful Reddit video captured this heartwarming behaviour as a dog attempted to hit a punching bag after watching a man practice with it.

The video, shared with the caption “I’m Tough,” shows the man initially hitting the bag while the curious canine observes closely. Undeterred by initial failed attempts, the determined dog keeps jumping and charging forward to mimic the man’s actions. With persistence, the furry friend eventually manages to hit the punching bag, displaying impressive skill.

Take a look at the post below:

The heartening video quickly garnered attention, eliciting a wave of ‘wow’ reactions and bringing smiles to viewers’ faces. Netizens flooded the comments section with varied responses, praising the dog’s perseverance and cute imitation.

Check out the responses below:

“I’m not familiar with this breed, what is it? Kick boxer?” joked a Reddit user. “Look at him trying his hardest. Just trying his best. God, dogs are the best,” joined another. “Tae Kwon dog,” added a third. “That’s not derps, that’s mad skills. Let me see your backflip kick skills. Didn’t think so… I am off teaching my dog not to pee in the room for the 100th million time,” commented a fourth. “Awwwww they’re so happy to be involved,” wrote a fifth.

Posted just a day ago, the clip has already accumulated close to 11,000 upvotes, highlighting the widespread appeal of this adorable dog’s efforts to emulate its human companion.

