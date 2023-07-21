Viral Video: Adorable Kitty Meows at Netflix Sound

Many people worldwide enjoy streaming shows and movies on Netflix, and we all know the distinctive ‘tudum’ sound that accompanies its introduction. But who would have thought that this sound could captivate our feline friends too? In an endearing video shared on Instagram by page fluffy_kittens, a cute cat can be seen meowing every time the Netflix intro is played.

The video, posted on July 10, has taken social media by storm, garnering over 17,000 views and nearly 2,000 likes. The humorous text overlay on the video reads, “I accidentally trained my cat to meow every time he hears the Netflix intro.” The clip has melted hearts and drawn an outpouring of love from viewers who find the cat’s reaction simply adorable.

Take a look at the post below:

This is not the first time a cat video has gone viral, as pet.cat.club’s Instagram account previously shared a heartwarming moment of a brave mama cat protecting her kittens from a dog. The protective feline charged at the dog fearlessly, ensuring the safety of her little ones.

It’s no surprise that the internet loves feline antics, and this latest video is no exception. The charming bond between pets and their owners continues to amaze and delight, proving that even the smallest moments can bring joy to people all over the world.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Way better than the current sound.” A second posted, “Absolutely adorable.” “So cute,” shared a third.

