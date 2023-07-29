Viral Video: Bride and Groom’s Skydiving Wedding Celebration

In a bold departure from traditional wedding ceremonies, a couple’s exhilarating skydiving wedding has captured the attention of the internet. Priscilla Ant and Filippo LeQuerce decided to exchange their vows in a unique way by tying the knot on the edge of a high cliff before taking a daring plunge into the unknown with their wedding guests.

A video of the adventurous celebration, shared on Instagram by @lalibretamorada, has quickly gone viral, showcasing the couple’s fearlessness and love for adrenaline-pumping experiences. Equipped with safety gear, the bride and groom, along with their enthusiastic guests, jumped off the cliff, creating an unforgettable memory to mark the start of their new journey together.

The caption accompanying the video reads, ”We are the leap that we take. The hands that hold us. The flight that reminds us there is life after daring. The marriage of Priscilla and Filippo.”

Take a look at the post below:

Reactions to the video have been mixed, with some applauding the couple’s audacious spirit, while others deemed it “too much.” Nevertheless, the skydiving wedding has ignited discussions on redefining conventional wedding celebrations and embracing adventurous ways to mark the special day of love and commitment.

One user said, ”Oh man! I absolutely love this so much. Definitely want to do this on my wedding but I’m too afraid hahaha. Congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a wonderful life.”

Another commented, ”Wow they made me want it and everything, cool.” A third wrote, ”Oh my God I felt scared just watching the video! What an adrenaline! Very original” A fourth said, ”this is too much!!”

