Viral Video: Couple’s Raanjhanaa Dance Hits 32 Million Views

“Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera,” a soulful song from the 2013 film Raanjhanaa, continues to resonate with music lovers even after several years. Sung by Jaswinder Singh and Shiraz Uppal, composed by AR Rahman, and featuring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush, the song holds a special place in the hearts of many. People not only enjoy listening to it but also dance and create their own versions. Among the plethora of videos circulating online, one particular video has been capturing everyone’s attention.

An Instagram user named Muskaam Kothari shared a delightful video on the platform, showcasing a couple dancing their hearts out to the enchanting tune of “Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera.” Dressed in traditional attire, with Muskaam in a lehenga and choli and Shakti Gokhru in kurta pyjama and sadri, their mesmerizing expressions and impressive dance skills have touched the hearts of countless viewers.

Although the viral video was originally shared in October of the previous year, it has recently resurfaced and gained viral status on Instagram. With over 32 million views and more than 2 million likes, the couple’s dance has struck a chord with the online community. The comments section is filled with admiration and appreciation for their captivating performance.

Take a look at the video below:

This video serves as a testament to the enduring popularity of “Raanjhanaa Hua Mai Tera” and the power of dance to captivate and connect people. It reminds us of the joy and beauty that can be found in the creative expression of music and movement.

Check out the responses below:

“Watched it more than 100 times but felt like seeing it again,” commented an individual. Another added, “Since the day I found this video, I have seen it regularly.” “Cutest ever!” expressed a third. A fourth posted, “You both won my heart. Really love it.” “Awesome,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on the video?

