Viral Video: Dog’s Impressive Self-Control Wows People

Pet parents love sharing adorable and impressive moments of their furry companions online, and one recent video has captured hearts for its valuable lesson in patience. The Reddit clip showcases a line of dogs waiting outside a gate, with the first one named Gawin. As their human calls out the names of the other dogs to come inside, Gawin remains remarkably patient, waiting for its turn without any signs of impatience.

Take a look at the post below:

The video’s caption humorously dubs it a “graduate class in patience,” and it’s clear why. Netizens have been delighted by Gawin’s self-control and have shared their appreciation in the comments section.

Check out the responses below:

“For some reason, ‘Greg’ struck me as hilarious,” joked a Reddit user. “I was Gawin in my class.,” shared another.

“These dogs are very smart, but it also takes a very smart and patient owner to train them for this. They are obviously herd dogs, but not all of that is innate. It’s way more patience in training a dog than I ever had, and I was a vet tech that worked in a clinic that had a vet who was a behaviour expert for almost 20 years (but you know, I was more on the physical side of animal med, not so much the mental side),” joined a third.

“I just know this took a horrendously long time to perfect,” added a fourth. “Good puppers. I hope they ALL got treats,” wrote a fifth.

Posted just five days ago, the heartwarming video has already garnered close to 4,400 upvotes, drawing praise for the well-behaved and patient pooch. It’s a wonderful reminder of the special bond between pets and their loving owners, who cherish and share these endearing moments with fellow dog lovers.

