Viral Video: Girl Jumps into Waterfall after Phone Scolding

In a heartbreaking incident in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, a young girl jumped from the top of a 90-foot waterfall after being scolded by her parents for excessive mobile phone use. The harrowing act was captured on camera and the video has been circulating on social media.

The incident occurred at Chitrakote Waterfalls, a popular spot known as the “mini Niagara Falls.” Despite pleas from onlookers, the girl proceeded to the edge of the waterfall before taking the extreme step. Miraculously, she survived and emerged a few meters away.

According to reports, the girl had been reprimanded by her parents for spending too much time on her smartphone, leading her to wander aimlessly before reaching the waterfall’s edge.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Girl jumps into Chitrakote Waterfalls in Chhattisgarh after scolded by parents for using mobile.

Spending too much time on the smartphone can have an adverse effect on children's physical and mental health.

Help your children break away from overreliance on smartphones. pic.twitter.com/nMCjRajrb2 — Sushree sangita dash (@Sushree_journo) July 19, 2023

The video has sparked concern about the impact of excessive smartphone usage on children’s mental and physical health. Authorities were alerted, and after investigating the matter, the girl was returned to her family.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of promoting healthy screen time habits and supporting mental well-being in young individuals.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Honest Taxi Driver Returns Lost Phone, Earns Admirers A taxi driver in New Delhi, Hiralal Mondal, has become an exemplar...