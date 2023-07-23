Viral Video: Head-Spinning Trek in Maharashtra

The Kalavantin Durg, located in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, is a high summit that offers both historical significance and natural beauty. To reach the top of the summit, adventurers must embark on a steep trek of 2,250 feet, with narrow staircases adding to the challenge.

Recently, business magnate Anand Mahindra shared a captivating video with the caption he wrote, “I confess I had no clue about this spot. Have to figure out whether I’m up to this challenge! The trek to the top of the Kalavantin Durg is considered one of the most daunting in the Western Ghats. A roughly 60-degree incline.”

Take a look at the post below:

I confess I had no clue about this spot. Have to figure out whether I’m up to this challenge! The trek to the top of the Kalavantin Durg is considered one of the most daunting in the Western Ghats. A roughly 60-degree incline. pic.twitter.com/mbgJ498ECy Advertisement — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2023

While some marvelled at the difficulty of the trek, others pointed out that the video may have exaggerated the actual experience. Nonetheless, trekkers praised the exhilarating ascent, with some recalling the strenuous test it poses to their knees and balance during the descent.

Amidst discussions, safety provisions also emerged as a concern, with suggestions for adding side railings or adopting safer techniques like #ViaFerrata. Despite differing opinions, Kalavantin Durg remains a must-visit destination for adventure enthusiasts seeking a thrilling and unforgettable experience in India’s scenic landscapes.

