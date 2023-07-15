Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Viral Video: Incredible Dance Moves in Toy Shoes and Finger Shorts

Viral Video: Incredible Dance Moves in Toy Shoes and Finger Shorts

Articles
Advertisement
Viral Video: Incredible Dance Moves in Toy Shoes and Finger Shorts

Viral Video: Incredible Dance Moves in Toy Shoes and Finger Shorts

Advertisement

The internet is a treasure trove of amazing and captivating videos, showcasing the remarkable talents of individuals. Amidst the plethora of funny animal clips and prankster antics, a viral video has recently taken the online world by storm, promising to brighten your day and bring a smile to your face.

The viral video features a man who defies expectations by showcasing his talent through a unique form of finger dance. Wearing toy shoes and adorning his fingers with various attires and accessories, he delivers a mesmerizing performance. With each movement, his fingers replicate the energy and agility of a dancer on a grand stage, effortlessly executing break dance moves and even channeling the iconic steps of Michael Jackson.

Throughout the video’s three clips, the man’s hand assumes different avatars, including one with an impressive mustache. It is not only the finger dance itself that captivates viewers, but also the incorporation of different clothing and accessories, which adds an extra layer of charm and creativity to the performance.

Originally shared on Instagram by the page Creativeyert, the video quickly gained traction, accumulating thousands of views and likes. Instagram users flooded the comments section with praise for the artist’s extraordinary talent, expressing their admiration through heart and fire emoticons.

Take a look at the video along with the caption reads, “creativeyert Rate all from 1-10! Best?”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by creativeyert (@creativeyert)

As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a reminder of the boundless creativity and exceptional abilities that individuals can share with the world, all at the touch of a finger.

Advertisement

Check out the reactions below:

“10/10 • too good,” an Instagram user commented. “I have to hand it to you you have your finger’s on the dance moves Moon walk and the bling and shades makes this a winner around of applause,” the second user wrote. “so great,” commented the third. “great – but the laugh is annoying,” said another.

Also Read

Little girl imitates adults’ dance moves internet goes viral
Little girl imitates adults’ dance moves internet goes viral

A video of a little girl mimicking the dance moves of adults...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story