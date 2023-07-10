Advertisement
Edition: English
Viral Video: Influencer’s Dance on Metro Platform Sparks Outrage

Despite repeated warnings from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) against filming videos inside train coaches, some commuters continue to defy the rules. A recent video featuring an influencer dancing to a Hindi track inside a Delhi Metro train has stirred up online attention.

The viral video showcases a woman, identified as Seema Kanojiya, energetically dancing to the tune of Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan’s “Andekhi” song at a Delhi Metro station. Dressed in a pink crop top and brown pleated skirt, her performance has sparked mixed reactions.

Shared on Kanojiya’s official Instagram handle, the video has garnered over 75,000 views and a range of comments. Many social media users expressed their disappointment, suggesting that the DMRC should enforce fines for those who disregard the rules.

Take a look at the video below:

The incident highlights the ongoing challenge faced by authorities in curbing unauthorized filming and maintaining the safety and comfort of Delhi Metro passengers. It serves as a reminder for individuals to respect the rules and regulations set forth by transportation systems and considerate behaviour towards fellow commuters.

Check out the responses below:

As one of the users wrote, “You should have the courage to dance like this in public.”

Another user wrote, “Btw Delhi metro banned all these stuff inside the metro.”

A third person wrote, “Delhi metro needs serious check-up if true, it seems like a new location for reel makers.”

A fourth user commented, “DMRC When are you going to take action against such people? They aren’t only disturbing other passengers but demeaning metro service.”

