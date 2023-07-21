Viral Video: Man Dives into Icy Water to Rescue Friend’s Phone

A heartwarming video shared on Reddit showcases the lengths people would go for their friends’ happiness. The clip begins with a group of individuals standing on a frozen waterbody, trying to help their friend retrieve a lost phone submerged beneath the ice. One courageous man volunteers to dive into the ice-cold water, secured by ropes tied to his body.

Without hesitation, the man leaps into the frigid water through a small hole cut in the ice. Within moments, his friends pull him out, and to everyone’s relief, he manages to retrieve the lost phone. The touching scene left viewers amazed at the extent of friendship displayed.

Take a look at the post below:

The caption accompanying the video provides context, stating that the “Dude loses his phone in a frozen lake, so his friends help him retrieve it.” The heartwarming act of camaraderie has resonated with people, accumulating nearly 42,000 upvotes and counting since its recent posting. The remarkable video reminds us that true friendship knows no bounds, even in icy waters.

Check out the responses below:

“Everyone should have a friend this loyal,” posted a Reddit user. However, not everyone was convinced that it was a good idea to take a dip in the freezing lake. Just like this individual who reacted to the comment and posted, “You misspelt crazy.”

Another individual added, “I am impressed by their commitment to safety”. A third joined in, “Man that is a good friend. I figure the phone doesn’t even work though”. A fourth wrote, “Came out the water showing that win!”

