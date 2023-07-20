Viral Video: Maruti 8000 – The Convertible Maruti Suzuki 800

A video of a modified Maruti Suzuki 800 has taken social media by storm. Shared on Instagram by user Adwait Singh Pilania, the clip captures the convertible version of the car without a rooftop, recorded from a distance in Delhi’s Faridabad. The front glass of the vehicle has also been altered to complement its unique look.

Take a look at the post below:

Since its posting on July 9, the video has garnered over 1.3 million views and close to 50,000 likes. Netizens were intrigued by the impressive modification and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “Safety/structural integrity has left the chat.” A second added, “At least he has a convertible.” A third commented, “Man can afford to do all that, but can’t afford a new bulb for the brake light.” A fourth joked, “Maruti 8000.”

This is not the first instance of a modified vehicle going viral on social media. A few months ago, a video featuring a pink-coloured convertible auto rickshaw attracted attention for its distinctive design, showcasing two different shades of pink for the exterior and interior. In that video, a man demonstrated the car’s convertible roof operation, adding to its appeal.

The popularity of such modified vehicles highlights the growing trend of car enthusiasts customizing their vehicles to reflect their unique preferences and style.

