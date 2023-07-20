Viral Video: Rare Pink Dolphin Spotted Off Louisiana

Last week, a rare pink dolphin was spotted swimming in Louisiana waters, becoming the centre of attention on social media. Thurman Gustin, an experienced fisherman of over 20 years, captured the extraordinary sight on video in Cameron Parish near the Gulf of Mexico on July 12. To his surprise, he encountered not one but two pink dolphins during his fishing expedition.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Gustin’s post quickly went viral, attracting immense fascination from viewers worldwide. This unique encounter left Gustin in awe, even comparing it to witnessing a bobcat swimming across a bayou in Texas, which he considered remarkable.

Take a look at the post below:

Rare pink dolphin spotted in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana. So beautiful. #MarineLife #wildlife Advertisement 🎥 by Thurman Gustin pic.twitter.com/ZQXw98AWRq — Brad Bo 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) July 19, 2023

While the pink dolphin resembled the pink river dolphin found in South America’s freshwater river basins, it was unlikely to be the same species. Pink dolphins displaying pink or white coloring are rare and often linked to albinism, as per the Blue World Institute. Unfortunately, such extraordinary creatures can attract human attention and may be captured and held in captivity.

One possible candidate for the pink dolphin Gustin encountered is ‘Pinky,’ a famous dolphin in southern Louisiana, known for her distinctive characteristics of an albino dolphin with reddish eyes and visible blood vessels due to the lack of pigment. Pinky has garnered a significant following on social media, where people share their encounters with her, making her an unforgettable symbol of the region.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Watch Video: Dolphin was free from the buoy line A Hector's dolphin stuck to a buoy line was freed during a...