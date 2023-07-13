Viral Video: Surfboard-Stealing Sea Otter on the Loose!

In a peculiar turn of events, wildlife officials in California are grappling with a crafty sea otter that has taken up an unusual criminal hobby – stealing surfboards. The mischievous otter, known as Otter 841, a 5-year-old female, has been spotted riding the waves on stolen surfboards in Santa Cruz on multiple occasions over the weekend.

Otter 841, a California sea otter and an endangered species, was born in captivity at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. However, precautions were taken to prevent her from becoming accustomed to human presence. After being weaned, she was released into the wild. But in 2021, reports emerged of the otter climbing onto watercraft, including kayaks and surfboards.

Take a look at the video:

Over time, the otter’s behaviour escalated, becoming increasingly aggressive. Now, wildlife officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) are attempting to capture the elusive culprit and find her a new permanent home. Otter 841 will be temporarily relocated to the Monterey Bay Aquarium while plans are made for her future.

“She’s been quite talented at evading us,” admitted Jessica Fujii, the sea otter program manager at the Monterey Bay Aquarium. The authorities are determined to bring an end to the surfboard-stealing escapades of this remarkably resourceful otter, ensuring both her safety and the well-being of the local surfing community.

