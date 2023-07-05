Advertisement
Viral Video: Youths Block Road, Burst Firecrackers in Noida

Articles
A viral video capturing a birthday celebration by a group of youths in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about public inconvenience and disregard for the law. In the video shared on Twitter by user Praveen Vikram Singh, the youths can be seen blocking a road and setting off firecrackers, causing disruption to traffic flow.

Singh’s tweet, directed at the Noida Police, highlights the incident and criticizes the flouting of rules during the celebration. The video showcases the cake being cut on a car bonnet and hours of unruly behaviour while authorities seemingly remained unaware.

The Uttar Pradesh police took notice of the viral video and assured action against those involved. In a tweeted response, they mentioned that the Sector-24 Police Station was identifying the individuals seen in the video to initiate necessary legal proceedings.

The incident has sparked discussions about responsible and considerate celebration practices, emphasizing the importance of adhering to rules and regulations. Such actions that inconvenience others and violate the law can have adverse consequences and should be avoided to maintain harmony and safety in public spaces.

