Watch: A Man dance to Anarkali Disco Chali goes viral

Instagram continues to be a hub for showcasing incredible dance talents, with various viral videos capturing mesmerizing performances. Among them, a video featuring a man dancing to the song “Anarkali Disco Chali” has been winning the hearts of netizens. What sets this performance apart is the man’s impeccable thumkey, leaving viewers thoroughly impressed.

Shared by Instagram user Divendra Rai, the video begins with the man in casual attire, lip-syncing to the background song. However, he quickly transitions into an energetic dance routine. The sheer wow factor of his performance has elicited similar reactions from netizens, who flooded the comments section with praise. Some even compared him to the renowned Shakira, applauding his flawless thumka.

Since its posting on June 30, the video has garnered nearly 960,000 views, with the numbers steadily climbing. The man’s dance skills have undoubtedly captivated the online audience, showcasing the power of dance to entertain and inspire.

The song “Anarkali Disco Chali” featured in the film Housefull 2, is sung by Mamta Sharma and Sukhwandar Singh. It accompanies vibrant visuals with actors such as Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Asin.

Take a look at the video below:

The man’s impressive dance moves serve as a reminder of the joy and talent that can be found on social media platforms like Instagram, where individuals from various backgrounds share their artistry with the world.

Check out the responses below:

“More Shakira than Shakira herself” praised an Instagram user. “Hips don’t lie,” shared another. “How did bro just …,” added a third. “Bro got a better thumka than most Bollywood dancers,” joined a fourth. “Bro is slaying,” wrote a fifth.

