Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Watch: A Man dance to Anarkali Disco Chali goes viral

Watch: A Man dance to Anarkali Disco Chali goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Instagram continues to be a hub for showcasing incredible dance talents, with various viral videos capturing mesmerizing performances. Among them, a video featuring a man dancing to the song “Anarkali Disco Chali” has been winning the hearts of netizens. What sets this performance apart is the man’s impeccable thumkey, leaving viewers thoroughly impressed.

Shared by Instagram user Divendra Rai, the video begins with the man in casual attire, lip-syncing to the background song. However, he quickly transitions into an energetic dance routine. The sheer wow factor of his performance has elicited similar reactions from netizens, who flooded the comments section with praise. Some even compared him to the renowned Shakira, applauding his flawless thumka.

Since its posting on June 30, the video has garnered nearly 960,000 views, with the numbers steadily climbing. The man’s dance skills have undoubtedly captivated the online audience, showcasing the power of dance to entertain and inspire.

The song “Anarkali Disco Chali” featured in the film Housefull 2, is sung by Mamta Sharma and Sukhwandar Singh. It accompanies vibrant visuals with actors such as Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Asin.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Divendra Rai (@dontyouknowitsdivydivs)

The man’s impressive dance moves serve as a reminder of the joy and talent that can be found on social media platforms like Instagram, where individuals from various backgrounds share their artistry with the world.

Advertisement

Check out the responses below:

“More Shakira than Shakira herself” praised an Instagram user. “Hips don’t lie,” shared another. “How did bro just …,” added a third. “Bro got a better thumka than most Bollywood dancers,” joined a fourth. “Bro is slaying,” wrote a fifth.

Also Read

Viral Video: Men’s Mesmerizing Dance to Afreen Afreen
Viral Video: Men’s Mesmerizing Dance to Afreen Afreen

Dance holds a special place in celebrations, symbolizing joy and happiness. In...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story