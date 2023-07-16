Watch doggo’s jaw drop as another doggo opens fridge

A video of a dog opening a fridge has gone viral on social media.

The video shows another dog reacting with surprise to the first dog’s ability to open the fridge.

The video has been viewed over 250,000 times and has received numerous comments.

A video featuring a clever dog named Darrel has been circulating on social media, particularly on Instagram.

The footage showcases Darrel’s ability to open a fridge, which has garnered much attention and amusement from viewers.

Originally shared on Darrel’s dedicated Instagram page, the video gained widespread popularity after being reshared by another account.

The caption accompanying the video humorously mentions how Darrel enjoys surprising house guests with his fridge-opening skills.

In the video, one can observe another dog in the frame, looking utterly perplexed as Darrel effortlessly opens the fridge door.