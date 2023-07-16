Watch doggo’s jaw drop as another doggo opens fridge

Cats Prefer the Ordinary: Why They Ignore Expensive Toys
A video featuring a clever dog named Darrel has been circulating on social media, particularly on Instagram.
The footage showcases Darrel’s ability to open a fridge, which has garnered much attention and amusement from viewers.
Originally shared on Darrel’s dedicated Instagram page, the video gained widespread popularity after being reshared by another account.
The caption accompanying the video humorously mentions how Darrel enjoys surprising house guests with his fridge-opening skills.
In the video, one can observe another dog in the frame, looking utterly perplexed as Darrel effortlessly opens the fridge door.
Approximately three days ago, the video was uploaded, and since then, it has amassed nearly 250,000 views, with the view count steadily rising.
Moreover, the video has garnered numerous likes. In response to the video, people have left a wide range of comments, expressing their reactions and thoughts.
“I promised her humans I wouldn’t teach her to open the fridge while she was with us,” joked an Instagram user. “Love this,” added another. “Hahahaha! So confused, so cute!” joined a third. “What the what,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video showing a dog reacting to another pooch opening a fridge?
