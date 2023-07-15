Advertisement
Watch: Hyena Outsmarts Leopard with Clever Detour

Wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers are often captivated by videos showcasing the interactions between different animals in their natural habitats. One Instagram page, Latest Sightings, consistently delivers awe-inspiring footage, and their recent video is no exception. The clip portrays a remarkable moment when a hyena strategically takes a detour to avoid a potentially dangerous encounter with a leopard.

Shared on Instagram with the caption, “Hyena makes a big loop around the leopard,” the video begins by showcasing a hyena strolling along a jungle road. Suddenly, the hyena notices a leopard resting on the road ahead. Initially pausing to assess the situation, the hyena quickly devises a plan and decides to navigate around the leopard, ensuring there is no direct confrontation.

The sheer brilliance of the hyena’s behavior left viewers amazed. Comments poured in, expressing intrigue and admiration for the video’s incredible sighting.

Take a look at the video:

A post shared by Latest Sightings – Kruger (@latestkruger)

Since its upload just a day ago, the video has garnered nearly 280,000 views and continues to attract attention. Additionally, it has received close to 18,000 likes, signifying the widespread fascination with the hyena’s clever maneuver.

This awe-inspiring encounter serves as a reminder of the intricate dynamics and strategies that exist within the animal kingdom, where survival often depends on quick thinking and resourcefulness.

Check out the responses below:

“Steady watching their backs too. Nature,” posted an Instagram user. “That’s a smart hyena,” joined another. “I have just realised that I still hate hyenas for no apparent reason other than having watched Lion King as a child. They can be somewhat cute to be honest,” joked a third. “Such a cool interaction!” wrote a fourth.

