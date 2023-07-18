Watch: Leopard leaps from tree to tree to catch monkey

Leopard’s exceptional hunting abilities are on display in a viral video.

Leopards are renowned for their exceptional hunting abilities, characterized by their agility, tree-climbing skills, and remarkable leaping capabilities.

A video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda showcases this hunting prowess.

In the footage, a leopard actively pursues a monkey, swiftly scaling a tree in its relentless pursuit.

Although the monkey narrowly evades capture on its first attempt, the leopard persists, leaping from one tree to another with impressive precision.

Eventually, the leopard successfully seizes hold of a monkey, exemplifying its remarkable hunting prowess.