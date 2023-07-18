Watch: Leopard leaps from tree to tree to catch monkey

Mysterious green meteor streaks across southern US
Leopards are renowned for their exceptional hunting abilities, characterized by their agility, tree-climbing skills, and remarkable leaping capabilities.
A video shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda showcases this hunting prowess.
In the footage, a leopard actively pursues a monkey, swiftly scaling a tree in its relentless pursuit.
Although the monkey narrowly evades capture on its first attempt, the leopard persists, leaping from one tree to another with impressive precision.
Eventually, the leopard successfully seizes hold of a monkey, exemplifying its remarkable hunting prowess.
“This is why Leopards are known as the most opportunistic and versatile hunters,” Nanda wrote on Twitter. Shared on July 15, the clip has amassed more than 3.69 lakh views. The exact location of the video is unknown.
This is why Leopards are known as most opportunistic and versatile hunters😊 pic.twitter.com/ZFjCOkukL9
— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 15, 2023
“Leopards have incredible strength and can climb as high as 50 feet (15 meters) up a favorite tree while holding a fresh kill in its mouth, even one larger and heavier than themselves! They stash food up high so other predators such as lions or hyenas can’t get it,” commented a user.
“They can go where their prey goes! What a beautifully evolved animal. Poor monkey tho,” another said. “They are most efficient hunters amongst big cats for their arboreal nature. They are swift, skillful, and extremely strong,” a third netizen wrote. “My goodness! So Swift!” another posted.
